Spokane library holds discussion ahead of "Drag Queen Story Hour"

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's been controversy ever since the South Hill library announced it would be holding "Drag Queen Story Hour." Some parents have praised the event but others are completely outraged, saying drag queens have no business sharing their culture with children.

More than 100 people showed up Thursday night to a panel discussion at the downtown Spokane library titled "Understanding Drag."

"Our goal with this story hour is to teach these kids that regardless of what someone else looks like, how they act, what they say, who they love -- you have no place in telling them that they are not allowed to do that," said local drag queen Tirrany Hex who organized the story time event.

A pastor, psychologist and two drag queens brought diverse backgrounds to the discussion however the panel was all one when it came to supporting "Drag Queen Story Hour." Most of the crowd was too, even giving panelists a standing ovation at the end. But not everyone was on the same page.

"The issue is using drag queen story time to promote a lifestyle and a behavior that is very hurtful and very harmful," said Penny Lancaster, who took notes during the discussion.

"It must be difficult to walk in their shoes. To be different and I have a lot of sympathy and compassion for that. I don't think the answer is to encourage people to join in."

"Drag Queen Story Hour" will be at the South Hill library Saturday from 2-3 p.m. Protesters are expected.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.