Spokane Labor Council holding Stop the Shutdown rally Friday

Graphic from The Spokane Regional Labor Council: unionhall.aflcio.org/spokanelabor

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday Spokane's Regional Labor Council is holding a rally to encourage lawmakers to find an end to the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day.

The Stop the Shutdown rally will be at 10 N Post St. from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. on January 25.

In a Facebook post about the rally, organizers ask people to "join together and send a clear message to our Congressional leaders know there needs to be an end to this debacle. Every day this pointless government shutdown drags on, hundreds of thousands of working people are denied a paycheck and millions lose the vital government services that we deserve. Real families with very real bills are being harmed and it's time we hold our country's leadership accountable."

Former congressional candidate Lisa Brown has tweeted her support of the rally:

#Spokane Regional Labor Council says “Putting people back to work is #1 Priority” Please help them with a RT - Friday is Rally to End the Government Shutdown! https://t.co/nn9v7i67qk — Lisa Brown (@lisa4congress) January 24, 2019

The Spokane Regional Labor Council represents employees in eastern Washington and provides services for local unions and trade councils. The Council's work includes legislative advocacy, political action, and assistance with organizing campaigns.

