Spokane Interstate Fair heading into final weekend of 2018, fair weather bringing out the crowds

Blue skies and comfortable temperatures has made for good turn-out to this year's Spokane County Interstate Fair.

As of early Friday afternoon, more than 125,000 people from all over the region and into Canada came to enjoy all the sights and sounds and smells.

"Its something the whole family can do together," said Rich Hartzell, the director of the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

In addition to the animal judging for future farmers, the cirque performers and other exhibits, the mutton busting really drew the crowds on Friday.

"You are trying to hang on to the sheep as long as you can," said Jack James. "You just do it."

This weekend is the fair's motor sport weekend. Friday night there will be a truck and tractor pull, then on both Saturday and Sunday there will be a demolition derby.

If you bring a new or gently used coat to the fair on Sunday to donate to KXLY's Coats 4 Kids, you will get a free child's admission.