Spokane International Airport adds TSA pre-check lane to expedite travel Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - Getting through airport security at Spokane International just got faster, but only if you're a member of the TSA's pre-check program.

There are now two TSA pre-check lanes and four regular lanes in the airport's A-B concourse.

The lane was added because summer travel is at the highest level ever.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers says paying the $85 to register for pre-check could really end up saving you in the long run.

“I would say that two times a year makes it worth it,” said Dankers. “Not every airport is as simple to get in and out of as this one. We have some very large airports in this country with tens of thousands of people every day. And being in the pre-check program will help expedite that screening process.”

You can apply for pre-check online and finish registering at the airport, or you can do it all at the airport.

