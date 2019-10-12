Spokane infant tests positive for methamphetamine, court docs say

Creative Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a three-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, court documents state.

According to court records, the child had been with his mother, but returned to the care of his grandparents, who noticed he was acting strange. They took him to Valley Hospital, but because of the severity of the situation, he was transferred to Sacred Heart.

The child’s grandmother told police she believed the child ingested methamphetamine while with his mother.

According to court records, the child had been with his mother during a supervised visit earlier in the day. The supervisor said she did not observe any mischievous behavior, but did notice his mother prepare a bottle. She later learned the mother admitted to relapsing and using methamphetamine.

Police have filed a search warrant to confiscate drug paraphernalia, baby bottles, clothes and formula. According to the warrant, police believe the child may have been affected because of cross contamination.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.