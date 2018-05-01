Spokane inducts new Hall of Fame members

SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Public Library Foundation, the City of Spokane, and Spokane Public Library held it's 4th annual Citizens Hall of Fame induction.

The Hall of Fame recognizes Spokane citizens for achievements in six categories. It also raises money to support the Spokane Public Library Foundation, which funds a range of programs and services offered by the city's library system.

There were more than 100 nominations. This year's are listed, with the winners marked with a star.

Arts and Letters

*Ken Spiering, local artist and art teacher

Shawn Vestal, author and columnist for the Spokesman-Review

Verne Windham, KPBX music director

Education

*Father Bernard Coughlin, former President of Gonzaga University

Leonard Oakland, Whitworth University professor

Phyllis Stephens, horticultural and gardening specialist

Economic Development and Business

Kim Pearman-Gillman, McKinstry business development executive

Jeff Philipps, Rosauers Supermarkets President

*Tom Simpson, Etailz Co-founder

Innovation and Leadership

*Ted McGregor, Inlander Publisher and Co-founder

Bill Bialkowsky, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery Founder

Sheri Barnard, former Spokane Mayor

Public Service and Philanthropy

Irv Zakheim, Zak Designs chairman and CEO

*Lois Stratton, former Washington State Representative and Senator

Jack Geraghty, former Spokane Mayor and Spokane County Commissioner

Science, Health and Medicine

*Dr. Deb Harper, pediatrician at the Providence Valley Young People's Clinic

*Dr. Katherine Tuttle, Providence Heath Care executive director for research

The Citizen Hall of Fame was established in 2015, and includes inductees both living and deceased, including many of Spokane's early civic leaders. Historic Inductees this year also included Dr. George Bagby, Sonora Smart Dodd, Akhoy Kumar Mozumdar, and Myrtle Woldson.