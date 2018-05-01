News

Spokane inducts new Hall of Fame members

By:

Posted: May 01, 2018 11:05 AM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 11:10 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Public Library Foundation, the City of Spokane, and Spokane Public Library held it's 4th annual Citizens Hall of Fame induction. 

The Hall of Fame recognizes Spokane citizens for achievements in six categories. It also raises money to support the Spokane Public Library Foundation, which funds a range of programs and services offered by the city's library system.

There were more than 100 nominations. This year's are listed, with the winners marked with a star.

Arts and Letters
*Ken Spiering, local artist and art teacher
Shawn Vestal, author and columnist for the Spokesman-Review
Verne Windham, KPBX music director

Education
*Father Bernard Coughlin, former President of Gonzaga University 
Leonard Oakland, Whitworth University professor
Phyllis Stephens, horticultural and gardening specialist 

Economic Development and Business
Kim Pearman-Gillman, McKinstry business development executive 
Jeff Philipps, Rosauers Supermarkets President
*Tom Simpson, Etailz Co-founder

Innovation and Leadership
*Ted McGregor, Inlander Publisher and Co-founder
Bill Bialkowsky, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery Founder
Sheri Barnard, former Spokane Mayor

Public Service and Philanthropy
Irv Zakheim, Zak Designs chairman and CEO
*Lois Stratton, former Washington State Representative and Senator
Jack Geraghty, former Spokane Mayor and Spokane County Commissioner

Science, Health and Medicine
*Dr. Deb Harper, pediatrician at the Providence Valley Young People's Clinic
*Dr. Katherine Tuttle, Providence Heath Care executive director for research

The Citizen Hall of Fame was established in 2015, and includes inductees both living and deceased, including many of Spokane's early civic leaders.  Historic Inductees this year also included Dr. George Bagby, Sonora Smart Dodd, Akhoy Kumar Mozumdar, and Myrtle Woldson.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS