Spokane Indians break attendance record again

Spokane Indians fans enter Avista Stadium before a game during the 2018 season.

Spokane Indians fans enter Avista Stadium before a game during the 2018 season.

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the second consecutive year, the Spokane Indians have broken their single season attendance record.

In 38 home games, the Indians welcomed 198,423 fans to Avista Stadium. That breaks the record of 196,653 fans set in 2017.

In fact, Spokane's overall attendance ranked third among all Short-Season Class A teams, behind only the Vancouver Canadians and the Brooklyn Cyclones.

"We had a fantastic season and can't thank our fans and community enough," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We're proud to offer a family friendly environment and look forward to another great season in 2019."

The 2019 season will be 61st season at Avista Stadium for the Indians.