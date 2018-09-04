Spokane Humane Society to host "Yappy Hour" benefiting Pawsitive Prison Dog Training Program

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Pawsitive Prison Dog Training Program trains some of the toughest pups, and helps some of the hardest criminals at Airway Heights Corrections Center. It needs help to keep going.

The program relies solely on donations and volunteers from places like the Spokane Humane Society and Diamonds in the Ruff dog trainers. Dogs from the Humane Society are paired up with inmates for three months. They go through weekly training and it is the inmate's job to keep it going when the teacher leaves. Dogs in the program are thriving now and will be up for adoption in a few weeks.

Inmate Joshua Phillips said, “this is by far the best program. The best way of training. It's positive reinforcement and it's the best results hands down.”

The impact it has on the inmates might be even greater. Tuesday on KXLY 4's Good Morning Northwest, inmates will share how the program changed their lives.

Wednesday, the Spokane Humane Society will host a “Yappy Hour” to fundraise for the program. It will be held at the McGinnity Room from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 per person. A silent auction with paintings from inmates at Airway Heights Corrections Center will be up for bidding. Each shows images of dogs from the program.