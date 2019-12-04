Spokane Humane Society brings you '12 Days of Dutch'

Spokane Humane Society

SPOKANE, Wash. - Meet Spokane Humane Society's very own Dutch!

He is six years-old and has been at the shelter since March. All he wants this holiday season is a family to love.

The Humane Society says Dutch is a sweet, loving and fun black Terrier/American Staffordshire who will never fail to put a smile on your face. According to them, Dutch is not the biggest fan of his kennel, but when he is out he walks great on a leash, and listens to all the commands he knows.

Over the next nine days, the Humane Society is going to highlight one of Dutch's many special traits as they hope to not even have to post on all 12 days.

The best gift for everyone at the shelter is to find a home for sweet little Dutch before Christmas.

To follow the 12 Days of Dutch, visit the Spokane Humane Society Facebook page. To learn more about Dutch and how to adopt him into your family, visit Adopt Dutch.