Spokane home for sex offenders raises safety concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. - For years, we've told you about this house on North Lincoln, home to sex offenders and men the state classifies as sexually violent predators. Now people working in the neighborhood are speaking out, concerned for their safety.

Many of us walk to work each day and usually feel safe doing so. However, that's not always the case for Morgan Robinson.

"The thoughts that go through my head are, is this going to become a dangerous situation where I can't physically do anything about it?," said Robinson.

Robinson works on Monroe and Sharp, right across from the Lincoln house. It wasn't until she saw a post on Facebook that she realized 11 registered sex offenders were living down the block.

"I did not know that they were all going to be consolidated into one building living in the Lincoln house. I had no clue about that," said Robinson.

She's not the only one who was caught off guard.

"It's a concern of the community," said Jim DeWalt, President of Associate Industries.

DeWalt knew some sex offenders lived here, but when men were coming straight from McNeil Island, it changed the conversation.

"We were not aware that they were moving a violent sex offender into this location and secondly we have no information at all as to any restrictions," said DeWalt

That's why DeWalt decided to get together with employees and other business owners in the area.

"We start work early here, it's dark, some of us are here after dark in the evening and it's a concern," DeWalt said.

He also invited police as well as the Department of Corrections.

"There's a number of registered sex offenders living in a house, and they wanted to know if that was going to compromise their safety," said Mark Griffiths, Captain of the Spokane Police Department.

The main goal is to make sure that people feel safe, even though that's not always guaranteed. They said making the issue known is a step in the right direction.

"There's no way we can protect ourselves if we're not aware and if we're not made aware," said Robinson.

Over the years, we've reported on not only the offenders that have moved in, but also the extensive security measures in place. We tried to get the owner of the Lincoln house to talk about it. He said he refused to do interviews with KXLY.