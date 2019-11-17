Spokane has highest inbound home shoppers in the country, study shows

Eric Muhr

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new study shows that Spokane and Spokane Valley have the number-one highest inbound home shopping views in the country -- meaning that Spokane has the highest share of people outside the area interested in buying a home there.

According to Realtor.com's ‘Q3 2019 Cross-Market Demand Report,' Spokane homes received 58.1 percent of their views from out-of-city home shoppers, and 31.9 percent from out-of-state home shoppers – the largest of these coming from the following:

Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue (35.3 percent)

Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell, GA (6.2 percent)

Coeur d'Alene (4.1 percent)

Spokane homeowners looking for houses outside the area most often look at the following:

Coeur d'Alene (19.4 percent)

(19.4 percent) Sandpoint (6.6 percent)

Tri-Cities (4.5 percent)

This puts Spokane/Spokane Valley's inbound/outbound ratio at 2.9 for this year, which means more people out of the area are looking for homes in Spokane, than Spokane residents are looking for houses out of the city.

Part of the reason for this may factor into the ‘Median Listing Price Viewed vs. Viewer Home Market Median Listing Price' category, which generates a percentage based on, in this instance, the median cost of Spokane's housing versus wherever these prospective shoppers are coming from.

For Spokane/Spokane Valley, that percentage is a whopping -21.8 percent, among the lowest on the list, meaning housing options that out-of-metro shoppers are looking at are around 21.8 percent cheaper than their current residence – and about 10 percent cheaper than the other options on the list, which comprises:

Spokane/Spokane Valley, WA Deltona /Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach, FL McAllen/ Edinburg /Mission, TX Charleston/North Charleston, SC Palm Bay/Melbourne/Titusville, FL Portland/South Portland, ME North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton, FL Cape Coral/Fort Myers, FL El Paso, TX Lakeland/Winter Haven, FL

For more information, you can check out the Realtor.com study here.