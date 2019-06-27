Spokane Gives Month pulls record volunteer numbers

SPOKANE, Wash. - The sixth annual Spokane Gives Month is in the books, and the city has released the numbers from this year's volunteer turnout.

Spokane Gives Results from SpokaneCity on Vimeo.

This year, 19,493 Spokane Gives volunteers participated, providing 125,329 hours of service – with the federal volunteer rate, this means the program made a $3 million impact.

Spokane Gives Month is a community-wide initiative promoting year-round volunteerism.

As a part of the strategic plan called One Spokane, the city aims to invest in social capital, building connections between local organizations. Spokane Gives, itself, is a partnership between the city and United Way. What originally began as a week of service projects quickly swelled into a month-long community event, in just the span of six years.

