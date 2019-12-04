Spokane Flag Commission hosts first meeting to redesign city flag

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Flag Commission will convene for the first time on Friday to begin the process of selecting a new flag for the City of Spokane.

Spokane city council members voted back in June to create the group tasked with redesigning the Lilac City’s flag.

“When we have a flag our community is excited about, it will create a sense of pride and ownership that will very much benefit our region. I am excited to see what this commission comes up with for Spokane,” said Council Member Kate Burke, who sponsored the creation of the commission.

Friday’s will be the first in a series of monthly meetings to determine the new design.