Spokane Flag Commission hosts first meeting to redesign city flag
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Flag Commission will convene for the first time on Friday to begin the process of selecting a new flag for the City of Spokane.
Spokane city council members voted back in June to create the group tasked with redesigning the Lilac City’s flag.
READ: Spokane city council to appoint committee to redesign city flag
“When we have a flag our community is excited about, it will create a sense of pride and ownership that will very much benefit our region. I am excited to see what this commission comes up with for Spokane,” said Council Member Kate Burke, who sponsored the creation of the commission.
Friday’s will be the first in a series of monthly meetings to determine the new design.
CLICK HERE to learn more.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Flag Commission hosts first meeting to redesign city flag
- Man stabbed near STA Plaza, Spokane Police searching for suspect
- Former executive of Fasteners, Inc. to be sentenced for tax evasion
- Local non-profit aims to make every day Giving Tuesday
- Western Washington based restaurant chain is laying some roots down in Eastern Washington
- 'These kids are warriors': Seattle Seahawks visit Children's Hospital