Spokane firefighter continues tradition, waves American flag in remembrance of 9/11

SPOKANE, Wash. - In what's become an annual tradition, Spokane firefighter Alex Mickschl waved the American flag above I-90 in Spokane Tuesday morning, in remembrance of the hundreds of fellow firefighters who lost their lives responding to terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Mickschl has waved the stars and stripes on every anniversary of 9/11 except one.

Spokane Fire Fighter Alex Mickschl waving the Stars and Stripes over I-90 in remembrance of 343 brothers that lost their lives on 9-11. He has done this every year except one since. #neverforget #kxly pic.twitter.com/cZIM0ypOir — Brian Belanger (@Photo4KXLY) September 11, 2018

He hopes drivers will notice the flag and be reminded of the sacrifice first responders make everyday. "Hopefully they will see the flag and remember to thank a veteran, or a police officer, or a firefighter and just thank them for their service," he told KXLY as he waved the flag in 2014.

Mickschl says honks and waves from passing cars reassure him that better days are ahead, and that people appreciate the message he is sending.