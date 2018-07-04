Spokane Fire rescues pedestrian who fell from bridge near Riverfront Park

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department made a water rescue Tuesday evening after a person reportedly fell from a pedestrian bridge onto rocks near Hotel RL at Riverfront Park.

First responders tell kxly4 that the victim may have suffered a broken arm in the fall.

Washington Street was closed in both directions while crews tended to the victim, but has since reopened.