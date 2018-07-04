Spokane Fire rescues pedestrian who fell from bridge near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department made a water rescue Tuesday evening after a person reportedly fell from a pedestrian bridge onto rocks near Hotel RL at Riverfront Park.
First responders tell kxly4 that the victim may have suffered a broken arm in the fall.
Washington Street was closed in both directions while crews tended to the victim, but has since reopened.
