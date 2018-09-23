Spokane Fire Department investigating cause of South Hill house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, just after 5:30 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department responded to the 600 block of S. Regal St. for a reported house on fire.

The resident of the home advised of light smoke coming from the furnace area.

Upon investigation, fire department personnel located fire inside the walls with no involvement of the furnace.

Crews worked quickly to ensure the house was evacuated, extinguish all the hidden fire and limit the spread.

The American Red Cross responded to assist one adult. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the home along with fire damage in the basement and first floor walls.

Fire investigators with the Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigation Unit are working to determine the cause.