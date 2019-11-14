Spokane father to be sentenced Friday for killing 3-week-old son

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man convicted of killing his 3-week-old son will be sentenced by a judge on Friday.

Erik Sherman pleaded guilty to homicide by abuse in September. A doctor who examined the child said it was the worst case of child abuse he had seen in his 23-year career.

According to court documents, the infant's mother woke up in August 2018 and realized the baby was not in his crib. She found Sherman holding the boy in their bathroom, with blood coming from the infant's mouth. He claimed the baby hit its head on his shoulder.

Two days later, Sherman was holding the infant when it stopped breathing, according to court documents. The couple rushed the boy to the Holy Family Hospital and he was later airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart.

The infant's collar bone was broken and he had bruises all over his body. Neurological exams were completed and each confirmed serious brain injury with no brain activity.

The young child died a few days later after doctors removed a ventilator.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner concluded the child died by homicide and from a "subdural hemorrhage of the brain due to blunt impact of the head."

Sherman's 15-year-old daughter later told investigators she heard her father yelling at the child saying he "didn't like his attitude" and that his crying was unacceptable.

Judge John Stine will preside over Sherman's sentencing, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Sherman faces life in prison.

