News

Spokane event raises thousands to fight heart disease, stroke

By:

Posted: Sep 22, 2018 12:47 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2018 02:40 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane residents helped raise more than $120,000 to fight heart disease and stroke. 

Hundreds of passionate supporters filled WSU Spokane's campus for the American Heart Association's 2018 Spokane Heart and Stroke Walk. 

The event included a health and wellness expo before the non-competitive run/walk 5K and Miracle Mile, which honors survivors of heart disease and stroke. 

KXLY 4 News is a proud sponsor of the event, which was emceed by KXLY weekend anchor/reporter Ariana Lake. You can check out the photos from the selfie station here

Learn more about the American Heart Association here

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS