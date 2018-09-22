Spokane event raises thousands to fight heart disease, stroke
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane residents helped raise more than $120,000 to fight heart disease and stroke.
Hundreds of passionate supporters filled WSU Spokane's campus for the American Heart Association's 2018 Spokane Heart and Stroke Walk.
The event included a health and wellness expo before the non-competitive run/walk 5K and Miracle Mile, which honors survivors of heart disease and stroke.
KXLY 4 News is a proud sponsor of the event, which was emceed by KXLY weekend anchor/reporter Ariana Lake. You can check out the photos from the selfie station here.
Learn more about the American Heart Association here.
More than a thousand walk for suicide prevention and awareness in downtown Spokane
Lawmaker accused of underage relationship with ex-student
