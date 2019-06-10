Spokane distillery releasing new canned cocktails

DRY FLY

SPOKANE, Wash. - Craft cocktail lovers are saying cheers to Dry Fly Distilling's latest creation.

The Spokane distillery will release a new canned cocktail line this month. The company announced on social media that they will do a soft launch of the new cocktails June 20. The post said you can find these at the distillery and Perry Street Market later this month.

Flavors include gin and tonic, spicy lemonade and moscow mule. Each beverage includes Dry Fly spirits and flavorings.

The distillery is looking for feedback on the drinks before they release the full line.

The Dry Fly tasting room is located at 1003 East Trent Avenue.

