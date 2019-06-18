BREAKING NEWS

Spokane County to charge for all parking at the Interstate Fair

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 01:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 01:01 PM PDT

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - There will be no free parking offered at the Interstate Fair this year. 

Attendees will be charged $5 to park, according to Spokane County Fair Coordinator Jessica McLaughlin. 

McLaughlin said most of the parking at the fairground has cost $5 for the last few years. However, there was a gravel lot on the south side that was sponsored, allowing visitors to park there for free Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

This year, there is no sponsor, making it the first year there is no free parking anywhere. 

This year's fair runs from September 6-15. 

