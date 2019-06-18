Spokane County to charge for all parking at the Interstate Fair

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - There will be no free parking offered at the Interstate Fair this year.

Attendees will be charged $5 to park, according to Spokane County Fair Coordinator Jessica McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said most of the parking at the fairground has cost $5 for the last few years. However, there was a gravel lot on the south side that was sponsored, allowing visitors to park there for free Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This year, there is no sponsor, making it the first year there is no free parking anywhere.

This year's fair runs from September 6-15.

