Spokane County Superior Court to celebrate adoption of 45 local foster kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Superior Court will celebrate more than 45 local foster children as they join their new families on Friday for National Adoption Day.

Each year, the Washington Supreme Court Commission on Children in Foster Care sponsores the statewide event, which celebrates new families coming together through adoption.

According to its website, Spokane County has 1,643 children in its local foster care system.

Thus, the annual event is designed to raise awareness about the foster care system and those children in need of a forever family.

If you’re interested in helping local foster kids, call FPAWS at 1-800-391-2273.