Spokane County Sheriff's Office responds to jail deaths

SPOKANE, Wash. - Another death of an inmate at the Spokane County Jail called for a press conference on Thursday, held by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Sharona Marie Carroll-Camps, 39, was found dead at the jail on Tuesday morning. Hers marks the 9th death since 2017.

At the conference, officials said they're dealing with a "much sicker demographic" of inmates. They say the opioid crisis is out of control, and that inmates are smuggling drugs into the jail inside their body, which can't be detected during a strip search. Just this year, officials say they've administered 50 doses of Narcan.

Spokane County Jail and Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference following the death of an inmate. It’s the 9th death since 2017. Officials say the opioid crisis is out of control, inmates are smuggling drugs inside their body which the jail can’t detect in strip searches. pic.twitter.com/MR1iCjCuIU — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 13, 2019

In order to combat the problem, jail officials are exploring options of buying a body scanner, similar to the ones in airports, which could cost up to $100,000.

