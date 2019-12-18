Spokane County sees increase in cases of whooping cough, SPS warns parents

FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is informing parents about the seriousness of whooping cough amid an increase in recent cases reported throughout Spokane County.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the school district said there have been more cases of pertussis than usual in recent months, some of which were reported within the district.

Typically, one to four cases are reported in Spokane County each month, the Spokane Regional Health District said. Since November, however, 51 cases have been reported.

Of those cases, two-thirds were reported in school-aged children across school districts in the county.

"We've had single cases in about 10 schools," said Brian Coddington, a spokesperson with the district. "Three of them were siblings at different schools."

When it comes to diagnosing pertussis, the SRHD says its symptoms are similar to a common cold, complete with a runny nose and cough, only the cough worsens over a 2-3 week period.

The illness is oftentimes called whooping cough due to coughing spasms or fits, typically accompanied by a “whooping” sound.

Because pertussis is highly contagious, the SRHD says the best way to prevent it is to keep your children up-to-date on vaccinations.

If your child is diagnosed, SRHD suggests having them treated with antibiotics and that they stay home until they’re no longer contagious.