Spokane County K9s practice being hoisted from helicopters with their handlers

SPOKANE CO., WAsh. - No, dogs cannot fly, but some of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office K9s got pretty close to doing so. 

If you saw some pups in the air the other day, it's because they were training with their handlers. 

K9 Bane and K9 Apache practiced being hoisted from the Rescue 3 helicopter. 

The Spokane Regional AIr Support Unit operates three aircraft. Air 1 and 2 are Bell OH-58s and Rescue 3 is a Bell UH-1H Super Huey. 

