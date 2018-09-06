Spokane County Jail starts new opioid withdrawal program

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County announced Thursday that beginning on September 10, it will implement an upgraded approach to assisting patients in the Spokane County Jail system through the dangerous process of withdrawing from opioids.

Spokane County Detention Services will be working with NaphCare, the correctional healthcare company that provides healthcare services in the Spokane County Jail, to improve care of people withdrawing from opioids in America’s jails.

Spokane County will join thirteen jails across the country that have launched this new approach with NaphCare to managing opioid withdrawal.

This approach to managing opioid withdrawal provides for administration of a taper of a drug called buprenorphine to patients who have sufficiently severe withdrawal symptoms. The result is that patients not only withdraw safely but without the severe sickness that often otherwise accompanies withdrawal.

Spokane County Commissioners and Detention Services staff expect that this new approach to managing withdrawal will decrease the risk of in jail suicides.

“While it is difficult to quantify the impact this program will have, we believe that reducing patient suffering during opioid withdrawal is a necessary step we need to take to decrease the risk of patients attempting suicide in our Spokane County Jail,” said Josh Kerns, Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.