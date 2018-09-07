Spokane County Interstate Fair starts Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair begins September 7.

The event spans ten days and begins the Friday after Labor Day Each Year. This year's theme is Lettuce Turnip the Jam.

Fair admission is charged on a daily basis. Once you're inside, exhibits, and North Stage performances are free. Food, beverages, carnival rides, games, and most Grandstand Arena entertainment will have an additional cost. Ticket sales end at a half hour prior to closing time each evening.

This year's gate admission is:

Free to children six and under

$8 kids 7-13 years old

$8 seniors 65+

$11 adults

Pay one price ride bracelets are offered daily at the fair. According to the fair's website, bracelets are $32 Sept. 7-9 and Sept. 14-16. Bracelets are $30 September 10-13. The purchase of an admission ticket to the fair and bracelet will allow unlimited rides within the carnival area on the days listed above.

Parking is available on the fairgrounds at the Main Gate, Train Gate and South Gate. Handicapped parking is located near the gates as well. Parking is $5 throughout the Interstate Fair. Parking is free in the South Lot Monday through Friday until 3:00 p.m.