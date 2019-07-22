Spokane County Fire contains several brush fires on 395 north of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire is mopping up the last of several brush fires near Highway 395, six miles north of Spokane, by Deer Park. The fires were near both northbound and southbound lanes, the largest of which was nearly an acre in size. One of the northbound lanes was blocked while fire crews worked.

There is no official report on acres burned yet, but the scene is mostly clear, with cleanup efforts currently underway.