Spokane comfort dog to return to Illinois for 'barking and lunging' at other dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - A comfort dog that came to Spokane to help people in need is going back to Illinois where she was trained, according to Spokane Valley Reedemer Luthern Church's pastor David Noll.
Marie was the first comfort dog to come to the Inland Northwest through Lutheran Church Charities. The organization spent two years raising money to bring Marie to the area.
Marie made an appearance at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, but the man who was handling her said she made two service dog's handlers uncomfortable. Marie reportedly barked and lunged at the other dogs.
Noll said that Marie's actions are getting her sent back to Illinois for evaluation. He said she will go back and get more training, and may possibly come back to the church later on.
