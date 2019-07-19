Medical Examiner: 20-year-old West Central homicide victim died of blunt head injuries

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Inmate photo provided by the Missoula County Jail.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified Alyssa Dodd, 20, as the victim in a homicide in West Central earlier this week.

The ME said Dodd died from blunt head injuries and the manner of her death is homicide.

Bryce Thompson, 19, is behind bars in Montana in connection to Dodd’s death. According to police, a witness at the scene gave Thompson's description to officers. Hours later, he was taken into custody and questioned in Montana. That warrant was for murder charges. He's still there as of Friday afternoon and Spokane Police aren't saying anything else.

4 News Now spoke with several of people who live in the neighborhood. They say they were surprised when they learned what happened. Neighbors said the area has seen house break-ins, house fires and major car accidents, but nothing like this.

According to Spokane Police, it all happened about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a call from someone who said there was a dead woman in a house near Maple and Shannon in north Spokane.

People who live near that house say they weren't sure what was happening. They saw sirens and a lot of police cars - but didn't know why they were all there.

When officers got to the house, they tried to save Dodd by performing CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Missoula County inmate roster, Thompson's bond has been set at $1 million.