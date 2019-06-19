Spokane Co. commissioners respond to uproar over sex offender relocation

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners responded Tuesday to backlash over the release of convicted sex offenders into Spokane County.

In recent months, several sex offenders have been released from McNeil Island's Special Commitment Center and have moved to Spokane. Public outcry over the release of the offenders comes following KXLY 4's in-depth coverage over the course of many months.

Many of these offenders have been released to the Lincoln House on N. Lincoln St. and W. Boone Ave. It currently houses 10 level-two and three sex offenders.

The manager of the Lincoln House previously told KXLY he can provide the mornitoring required to keep track of someone under strict restrictions put in place by the state.

One Spokane woman even went as far as to start a change.org petition begging for an end to the relocation of these offenders to Spokane County. As of this writing, the petition had over 5,200 signatures.

Can Spokane Do Anything About This?

The Board of Commissioners sent a release on Tuesday saying "their hands are tied." According to the Revised Code of Washington 9.94A.8445, all cities, counties, municipalities and local agencies are prohibited from setting any and all rules, regulations, codes, statutes or ordinances pertaining to the location or residency restrictions for person convicted of any sex offense at any time.

In the release, the Board of Commisioners said it wants the public to know that the majority of these convicted sex offenders are being released within the jurisdiction of municipalities within Spokane County. However, even if these individuals were being released with the county's jurisdiction, this is an issue that must be dealt with in the State Legislature.

"As local legislators, their hands are tied," the release said.

The Board of Commissioners urged the public to contact regional state representatives, senators and the governor regarinding their concerns.

The Board of Commissioners said it intends to work with state legislators in the upcoming session to discuss potential solutions to the issue and the possibility of changing state law so that specific zones could be set up regulating the areas in which convicted sex offenders may and may not be released in the local community.

Other Places Have Made Changes

The City of Poulsbo and Kitsap County passed an ordinance recently that limits the areas that sexually violent predators can live.

However, the ordinance doesn't ban them from being released into the town or county, it regulates the zoning as to where they can live.

For example, because of zoning, sex offenders wouldn't be able to live in a residential area, but would be allowed to live in an area zoned for light industrial.

There is no guarantee that Spokane can make similar changes, but KXLY will be looking further into this option.

