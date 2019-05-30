Spokane Co. acquires 230 acres of land to add to Antoine Peak Conservation area

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, Spokane County announced they closed a deal to acquire the Etter Ranch property for $2 million. The deal will add 230 acres of land to the Antoine Peak Conservation Area.

The land was purchased with a three year loan from the county treasurer's office. The county will repay the loan with revenue from the Conservation Futures tax.

The area, located northeast of Flora Road and Wellesley Avenue in Spokane Valley, provides new hiking trails and aims to preserve wildlife habitats. The county said the area preserves a critical winter habitat for white-tailed deer.

The Etter Ranch land is currently only accessible through trails from the previously established conservation area. Trailheads are located at 19516 E Lincoln Road and 15501 E Brevier Road. Hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding are allowed in the area.

The county said they likely will add new trailhead parking and other trail improvements to the new land.

