Spokane City Council votes unanimously on new homeless shelter plan

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is looking to move forward with sustainable homelessness services.

On Monday, the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to pass two agenda items aimed at stabilizing and building on the services that support those experiencing homelessness. According to a release, the city is working to develop a system with sustainable, strategic investments region-wide that will provide consistent levels of service.

The first measure is to appropriate $2 million in consolidated homeless grant funds from Spokane County, with permission to grant those funds out to partner agencies. The goal is to streamline the process of making homeless services as accessible as possible.

The second measure is to purchase the property at 4210 E. Sprague, formerly the Grocery Outlet by K-Mart. The City intends to convert it into a homeless shelter, though they are still looking for an operator for it. It is expected to open this fall and should house up to 120 people.

The city has been working to develop additional shelter resources located outside of the immediate downtown core.

“These are the next steps in our long-term approach to assist those who are experiencing homelessness. We are working to create a sustainable system that meets the needs of our entire community and provides a path forward for those we are serving,” said Mayor David Condon. “We challenged ourselves in our joint Strategic Plan, One Spokane, to reduce homelessness and protect our vulnerable populations in a way that makes sense and delivers strong outcomes.”

