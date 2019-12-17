Spokane City Council defers vote on 'mosquito alarm' ban to February

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council deferred the vote on the banning of high-pitch alarms, or "mosquito alarms" at Monday night's meeting.

The vote will now be held on February 3.

City Councilwoman Kate Burke proposed the ban, saying they do not add a quality of life that is pleasurable for anyone in the community.

The alarms are used to drive away loiterers, but they are also loud and obnoxious to passersby.

Over the years, business owners have said the speakers drive loiterers away and give business a boost. Burke, on the other hand, believes the speakers discriminate against young people.

Burke told 4 News Now the high-pitched noise is meant for young adults and children.

"To me, that says, 'We don't want young kids to be downtown in this area, sitting around' and I think that downtown is for everyone," Burke said. "To me, you can't pick and choose who sits in a public spot. You just, you can't do that."

Burke said she would rather invest time in getting to the root of problem.

"If we look further upstream, why are these kids not at home? Do they feel unsafe at home? Let's solve that problem."

