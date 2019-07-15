Spokane City Council to vote on adding dental clinic to East Central Community Center

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council will consider whether to bring a dental clinic to the East Central Community Center Monday night.

The purposed clinic would be run by the Community Health Organization's CHAS, which is an organization that provides convenient, high quality health care to the Inland Northwest. The clinic would provide low-cost dental care to East Central residents.

The plan is to build a seven room, 4,000 square foot dental clinic. The estimated construction costs are $1.7 million.

The city received $485,000 in funding from the state. The City Community Housing and Human Services Board allocated $750,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to pay for the clinic. The city plans to take out a Spokane Investment Pool loan to cover the rest.

Council members will decide whether to sign off on the plan at the Spokane City Council meeting on Monday at 6 P.M. The meeting is held the council chambers of lower level of Spokane City Hall and airs on City Cable 5.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.