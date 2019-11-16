Spokane City Council race intensifies with Stratton extending lead

Karen Stratton is a candidate for Spokane City Council in district 3.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Karen Stratton has extended her lead to 396 votes over her opponent Andy Rathbun for the District 3 City Council seat.

New numbers on Friday show Stratton now sits at 11,679 votes in comparison to Rathbun's 11,283, putting Stratton ahead with 50.49% of the vote.

Updated results also show Michael Cathcart leads in District 1 with 6,335 votes, while his opponent, Tim Benn, sits at 5,505.

In District 2, Lori Kinnear remains in the lead with 17,458 votes, a whole 9,424 ahead of her opponent, Tony Kiepe's 8,034.