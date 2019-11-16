News

Spokane City Council race intensifies with Stratton extending lead

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 04:34 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 04:34 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Karen Stratton has extended her lead to 396 votes over her opponent Andy Rathbun for the District 3 City Council seat. 

New numbers on Friday show Stratton now sits at 11,679 votes in comparison to Rathbun's 11,283, putting Stratton ahead with 50.49% of the vote. 

Updated results also show Michael Cathcart leads in District 1 with 6,335 votes, while his opponent, Tim Benn, sits at 5,505. 

In District 2, Lori Kinnear remains in the lead with 17,458 votes, a whole 9,424 ahead of her opponent, Tony Kiepe's 8,034. 

RELATED: Beggs extends lead for city council president with new vote count

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS