Spokane City Council race intensifies with Stratton extending lead
SPOKANE, Wash. - Karen Stratton has extended her lead to 396 votes over her opponent Andy Rathbun for the District 3 City Council seat.
New numbers on Friday show Stratton now sits at 11,679 votes in comparison to Rathbun's 11,283, putting Stratton ahead with 50.49% of the vote.
Updated results also show Michael Cathcart leads in District 1 with 6,335 votes, while his opponent, Tim Benn, sits at 5,505.
In District 2, Lori Kinnear remains in the lead with 17,458 votes, a whole 9,424 ahead of her opponent, Tony Kiepe's 8,034.
