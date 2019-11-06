Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Spokane City Council President race too close to call Spokane City Council President race too close to call

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council President race was too close to call on Tuesday night, with less than 1,000 votes separating the two candidates.

The first round of votes showed Cindy Wendle leading Breean Beggs 51 percent to 49 percent.

Wendle led with 19,156 votes to Beggs' 18,372.

Beggs, however, remains optimistic.

"I'm feeling really good," said Beggs. "We wanted to be ahead instead of behind, but there's still so many votes that just came in today and tomorrow we expect way more than that and when we're looking at who's voted in the last few days, they've been tending towards more progressive kind of voters, so I'm really looking forward to overcoming that 800-vote margin."

Wendle said, if she does become city council president, she isn't worried about working alongside Beggs.

"He and I both texted back and forth today and we're both looking forward to working with each other, whatever capacity it would be," said Wendle.

Wendle and Beggs both say race is too close to call. Roughly 800 votes separating them. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/1wWihqd5Oi — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) November 6, 2019

A second batch of votes will be released on Wednesday. According to the Spokane County Elections site, 34,000 ballots still need to be counted.

RELATED: 2019 Election Night results

RELATED: Nadine Woodward elected mayor of Spokane, Ben Stuckart concedes