Spokane City Council hosts forum on health of Spokane River

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:27 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:27 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council will host a forum on the Health of the Spokane River Tuesday night.

The forum, called “Healthy River, Healthy Spokane,” is open to the public.

It's expected to include information on keeping the river healthy as well as the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, and offer resources on water conservation.

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
    

