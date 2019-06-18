Spokane City Council exploring legal options against opioid manufacturers, distributors

SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane could be one step closer to suing opioid manufacturers and distributors.

City Council members passed a resolution 7-0 Monday night asking the city attorney's office to explore how feasible such a lawsuit would be.

Council president Ben Stuckart said drug makers lied to patients and doctors about how addictive the pain meds actually were.

"In 2008, three medical distributors shipped enough pills to Spokane County to provide a prescription to every single Spokane County resident," Stuckart said. "That same year, 89 Spokane County residents lost their lives to opioid abuse."

Deaths have continued to climb around the country since the late 90s. Data from the CDC shows more than 47,000 people died in 2017 from opioid related overdoses.

"Prescription rates are falling but that doesn't mean that addiction is ending," Stuckart said.

