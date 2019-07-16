Spokane City Council approves funding to improve safety of Lime program

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, the Spokane City Council voted to allocate more than $59,000 in revenue from initial Lime fees to make the program safer.

The ordinance was passed in a 5-1 vote, with Council member Mike Fagan the lone representative voting against the measure.

Lime bikes and scooters are part of a rideshare program new to Spokane. Lime pays a contracted rate of 75 cents per vehicle per day, plus an upfront annual fee of $17,000 to the City of Spokane, according to Colin Quinn-Hurst, the city's bicycle and pedestrian planner.

Quinn-Hurst said there have been more than 240,000 rides and 275,000 miles. That equates to about 20,000 to 30,000 rides per week.

With the popular program has come some concerns about safety. That's pushed city leaders to pass an ordinance that directs $59,050 in revenue from the contracted fees to make the program safer with infrastructure, signage, markings, and messaging.

Quinn-Hurst said that money will pay for signs showing where and how to safely ride, along with parking zones.

The initial parking zones would go on Main Avenue, between Division and Browne, by the Saranac Commons, in front of City Hall, near the STA Plaza at Wall Street and Riversie, and near the Knitting Factory, according to Quinn-Hurst.