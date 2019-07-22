Spokane City Council considering resolution to return police precinct to downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council will hear a resolution Monday night that seeks to return a police precinct to downtown Spokane.

The resolution was put forward by Councilwoman Lori Kinnear and Councilman Breean Beggs.

The Spokane Police Department had a downtown precinct near the STA headquarters up until 2015. That’s when the city moved it to the Intermodel Center.

According to the resolution proposal, the City Administration made the move without getting input from STA, the Downtown Spokane Partnership or the City Council. The proposal also states the move came among objections by downtown stakeholders and law enforcement.

“The City Council and residents of Spokane believe that strengthening both the safety and perception of safety downtown is of the utmost priority for our community,” the proposal reads.

In addition to moving the precinct, Kinnear and Beggs suggest implementing a community policing model throughout downtown. This would include foot and bike patrols.

This is not the only recent call for moving the precinct. Mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward has been a vocal proponent of returning the precinct to downtown throughout the entirety of her campaign.