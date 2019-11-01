Spokane City Council approves additional $2M for shelter services
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved an additional $2 million for shelter services this upcoming winter.
In a meeting on Thursday, council members approved funding for six main projects that will improve shelter capacity for the city’s homeless.
Of that money, $415,000 will go toward a new warming center at 527 S. Cannon St.
Jewels Helping Hands, the organization chosen to operate the center, will recieve $740,000, which will help them serve up to 120 adults, 7 days a week.
Truth Ministries will receive $180,288 for added nighttime shelter capacity for up to 50 men. The warming center run by Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington will also receive $495,841 for an additional nighttime shelter capacity of up to 45 people.
With an additional $154,793, Women’s Hearth Program will be able to extend daytime hours on the weekends to serve more women.
Lastly, $28,050 will go toward Hope House shelter to align its hours with Women’s Hearth.
