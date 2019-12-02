Spokane Chiefs selling 'OK Boomer' shirts

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - You've probably heard of the saying "OK, Boomer."

It's the Gen-Z putdown aimed at Baby Boomers that has taken the Internet by storm.

Well, now, the Spokane Chiefs are getting in on the joke. But, they aren't taking aim at anyone.

Their beloved mascot, Boomer the Bear, is featured on a new shirt, holding up a sign that reads "OK."

You can pre-order a shirt for $15 on the Spokane Chiefs website. Regular online and in-store shirts will be $20.

Okay, Boomer, you're funny this time!

