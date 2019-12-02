Spokane Chiefs selling 'OK Boomer' shirts
SPOKANE, Wash. - You've probably heard of the saying "OK, Boomer."
It's the Gen-Z putdown aimed at Baby Boomers that has taken the Internet by storm.
Well, now, the Spokane Chiefs are getting in on the joke. But, they aren't taking aim at anyone.
Their beloved mascot, Boomer the Bear, is featured on a new shirt, holding up a sign that reads "OK."
You can pre-order a shirt for $15 on the Spokane Chiefs website. Regular online and in-store shirts will be $20.
Okay, Boomer, you're funny this time!
RELATED: Fox has filed a trademark application for a TV show called 'OK boomer'
RELATED: Disney heiress on 'OK boomer': Let the kids drive
Previous Story
Browne's Addition residents asked to move vehicles for leaf pickup crews
Next Story
Volunteers spend hours hand-spawning trout at Spokane Hatchery
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Browne's Addition residents asked to move vehicles for leaf pickup crews
- Volunteers spend hours hand-spawning trout at Spokane Hatchery
- 26-year-old vulnerable woman missing from Spokane Valley
- 4 News Now Extreme Team brings holiday joy to kids in the hospital
- Meet Leny: Spokane's Insta-famous dog with more than 25k followers
- Spokane businesses to celebrate Giving Tuesday