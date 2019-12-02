Spokane businesses to celebrate Giving Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Giving Tuesday, the global generosity movement, is starting once more on Tuesday.
The movement celebrates charities and non-profits, and encourages donations for the beginning of the Christmas season. It began in 2012, and has since grown to a global initiative to do good in your own community.
In Spokane alone, nearly 90 businesses, foundations, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and schools are taking part in the day of giving.
For more information on what is happening near you, visit the Giving Tuesday website, enter your location and organization type, and you can find a list of place.
