Spokane barber offers free back-to-school haircuts again

The Yard Barbershop

Spokane, Wash. - A Spokane barbershop wants to help send your kid back to school with a fresh haircut.

The Yard Barbershop will offer the service to kids for free on Monday, September 3. Parents can bring their kids to the shop at 5303 N. Market between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on both of those days.

The shop celebrates two years in Hillyard this fall and told KXLY this is just one way they like to give back to the community. They cut dozens of kid's hair for free last Monday, too.

You can call the barbershop with any questions at 509-720-0672.