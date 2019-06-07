Spokane Police arrest babysitter for reportedly assaulting 2-year-old

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane babysitter was arrested on child assault charges after a two-year-old child was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital after an injured child was taken there by ambulance.

After an initial investigation, police believed the child had been in the care of a babysitter, later identified as 22-year-old Felisha J. Brownlow.

Police contacted Brownlow at her home and she agreed to speak with investigators at the detectives' office. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the child's home to collect evidence of the alleged abuse.

Police determined there was probable cause to arrest Brownlow and booked her a first degree child assault charge.

According to the release, the child's mother hired Brownlow through a social media site offering babysitting services. Brownlow had provided a resume and her references were checked.

Police recommend using a licensed child care provider when searching for child care services.

