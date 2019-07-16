Spokane awarded $100,000 in grant money for outdoor education

Eastern Washington University Students participate in Eastern Washington University's Palouse Prarie Restoration and Education Program.

Eastern Washington University Students participate in Eastern Washington University's Palouse Prarie Restoration and Education Program.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that $1.3 million of funding was awarded to Washington counties through the No Child Left Inside grant. Spokane County will receive $104,580 of the grant money — how will we put it to use?

According to the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, the money will be awarded to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Fire Inland Northwest Council and Eastern Washington University.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest was awarded $17,261, which they will use to support their region-wide initiative called ‘mPower.' Their program combines the one-on-one mentorship that the organization is famous for with outdoor recreational activities. This will give children and their mentors access to outdoor equipment, group activities, and case management services. Big Brothers Big Sisters will contribute $56,880 in donations of labor.

There is a full breakdown of the project, including metrics and milestones, available here.



Camp Fire Inland Northwest Council was awarded $62,337, which will be used to get 1,000 low-income Spokane children outdoors for two years. The goal of the program is to expand youth leadership and environmental education. Kids will be involved in camping, hiking, boating, swimming, fishing, archery, pacing, orienteering, knife safety, whittling, fire building and camp cooking. About 450 children will attend Camp Dart-Lo summer day camp, and 60 children will attend overnight summer camp at Camp Sweyolakan on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The Camp Fire Inland Northwest Council will contribute $55,786 in cash donations and in-kind services.

More information of their project is detailed here.



Eastern Washington University was awarded $24,982, and they will use the grant to engage 700 middle school students in outdoor education curriculum, as part of its Palouse Prairie Restoration and Education Program. This includes field trips to Steptoe Butte State Park and Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge. Students will also contribute to a 150-acre prairie restoration site by growing their own native plants. The goal of the program is for students to develop an understanding and appreciation for the state and national parks all around Cheney.

Further information on Eastern Washington University's project can be found here.



For a full list of the grant money awards and the counties' projects, click here.