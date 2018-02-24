Spokane autism conference features special guest from Sesame Street

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hotel Red Lion hosted an autism conference all day in Spokane.

The Best in the Northwest Autism Conference focused on many issues, including jobs for teens with autism.

Several men and women spoke on the issue, and shared their own experiences as parents.

Also making a visit to the Red Lion was Julia. She's the newest Sesame Street Character. Julia, who has autism, has been on the children's show since early last year.

