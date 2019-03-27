Spokane astronaut Anne McClain: Decision to call off space walk was "based on my recommendation"
Spokane-native Anne McClain tweeted Wednesday morning clarifying why an all-female space walk planned for this Friday was called off.
NASA announced the plans had been scrapped earlier this week because there weren't enough spacesuits at the International Space Station that fit the two women.
The reason for the change prompted news headlines and reaction from around the country, from people questioning NASA's preparedness in not having the proper equipment for such a high-profile mission.
In response, NASA tweeted Tuesday night:
Astronaut Anne McClain then responded, saying:
