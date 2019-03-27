Spokane astronaut Anne McClain: Decision to call off space walk was "based on my recommendation"

Spokane-native Anne McClain tweeted Wednesday morning clarifying why an all-female space walk planned for this Friday was called off.

NASA announced the plans had been scrapped earlier this week because there weren't enough spacesuits at the International Space Station that fit the two women.

The reason for the change prompted news headlines and reaction from around the country, from people questioning NASA's preparedness in not having the proper equipment for such a high-profile mission.

In response, NASA tweeted Tuesday night:

We’ve seen your tweets about spacesuit availability for Friday’s spacewalk. To clarify, we have more than 1 medium size spacesuit torso aboard, but to stay on schedule with @Space_Station upgrades, it’s safer & faster to change spacewalker assignments than reconfigure spacesuits. pic.twitter.com/tPisBHaF2p — NASA (@NASA) March 26, 2019

Astronaut Anne McClain then responded, saying:

This decision was based on my recommendation. Leaders must make tough calls, and I am fortunate to work with a team who trusts my judgement. We must never accept a risk that can instead be mitigated. Safety of the crew and execution of the mission come first. https://t.co/VU9QNaHHlK — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 27, 2019

