Spokane Arena promises 'Huge freaking concert announcement' Monday
SPOKANE, Wash - It's still 2019, but Friday the Spokane Arena announced a "legendary entertainer" is coming to Spokane in 2020. But, you'll have to wait until Monday to find out who it is.
The Spokane Arena's press release calls it a "huge freaking concert announcement" for a show that the arena promises will be an "enormous highlight of 2020 and part of the Spokane Arena's 25th Anniversary season."
The Spokane Arena says it will announce the show Monday at 7 am on social media and through a news release. But, if you want to find out early, watch 4 News Now's Good Morning Northwest. Right before our Morning Sprint at 6:50, you'll hear the announcement live from Spokane Arena General Manager Matt Gibson.
Tickets for this mystery show will be available Friday, November 8th.
