Spokane apartment's trash problems lead to crime troubles

SPOKANE, Wash. - What if your backyard became a central dumping place for all the trash in your neighborhood? That's what happened to several people living in an apartment complex in Downtown Spokane.

While the alley behind Meagan Hoffman's home is mostly clear, as of Tuesday morning, it's been a different story for the past few months.

"This whole wall right here was filled up with clothes," said Meagan Hoffman, resident. "This is where it's the worst. There was probably 15 to 20 bags full of garbage right here."

Hoffman said she called the city several times a day for the past two weeks about the trash problem. She said code enforcement came by Tuesday morning, but didn't get it all.

"Our property starts right here, and ends right here. People are dumping their mattresses and it looks like a futon. Beer bottles, vodka bottles, just trash everywhere."

The trash is leading to more problems for Hoffman and her neighbors. Hoffman said she's been making complaints to the city ever since they moved in a few months ago.

"Our neighbor in front is starting to get rats," Hoffman said.

Unfortunately, the list doesn't end there. Hoffman now locks up her garbage cans because it's attracting people passing by.

"People were going through the garbage. Ripping our mail out, ripping our garbage, our cans filling up our garbage. And it was just making our garbage bill sky high," Hoffman said.

Not only was her disposal bill going up so was crime.

"We've been having issues with people just busting down the fence right here, I want to say two or three nights ago," Hoffman said.

Her neighbors said the same.

"I got people hopping the fence every night, homeless people," said Carrie McVay, resident.

McVay had her car window smashed in a few months ago. She's also experienced frightening incidents like people trying to break in.

"My front door was wide open. I usually lock top and bottom lock - and it was wide open when I woke up one morning," McVay said. "They could've picked the lock or something, that's real scary."

Now, these residents are looking to the City of Spokane to help them create a safer place to live.

"They said - this is one of the worst and the dirtiest in the city. So we're hoping that we can come up with a solution and get this cleaned up and stay clean," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said her family plans to add surveillance cameras around this area to help catch anyone trespassing or going through their trash bins.

